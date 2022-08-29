West Nile Virus detected in Oswego mosquito batches; residents urged to take necessary precautions

The West Nile Virus has been confirmed in three straight weeks of mosquito batch tests collected this month in Oswego, acccording to the the Kendall County Health Department.

In a statement, the health department said the virus was also detected earlier this summer in mosquito batches collected in Plano and Yorkville.

Despite the detection of the virus in three Kendall County towns, there is risk of encountering the virus throughout the entire county due to the mobile nature of mosquitoes and limitations of testing methods. Positive mosquito batches have also been found in surrounding counties and across the state.

In an effort to control the spread of West Nile Virus, the village of Oswego had its contracted mosquito control company, Clarke, conduct a complete spraying of the entire community the evening of Aug. 26. The spraying was completed as part of the village’s ongoing mosquito abatement program

Health department officials said they would like to remind residents that the risk of West Nile Virus is greatest when the weather is hot and dry. The risk diminishes after the first hard frost in the fall. While the Illinois Department of Public Health is investigating potential human cases of West Nile Virus in Illinois, none have been confirmed yet this year. Despite this, the recent mosquito batch test results indicate that the virus is in our backyards and residents should take necessary precautions to protect themselves.

The best way to prevent West Nile Virus or any other mosquito-borne illness is to reduce the number of mosquitoes around your home and to take personal precautions to avoid mosquito bites. The health department recommends the following precautions:

*Eliminate all sources of standing water that can support mosquito breeding, including water in flowerpots, wading pools, old tires and any other containers. Sources that cannot be eliminated, such as birdbaths, should be flushed weekly.

*Avoid being outdoors when mosquitoes are most active, especially between dusk and dawn.

*When outdoors, wear shoes and socks, long pants and a long-sleeved shirt, and apply insect repellent that includes DEET.

*Make sure doors and windows have tight-fitting screens. Repair or replace screens that have tears or other openings. Try to keep doors and windows shut if not screened, especially at night.

Additional information on West Nile Virus and West Nile Virus surveillance can be obtained by calling the health department’s environmental health unit at 630-553-9100 or visit the health deaprtment’s West Nile web site at kendallhealth.org/environmental-health/west-nile-and-mosquitoes/.