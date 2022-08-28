Rep. Wheeler to host virtual event on youth mental health

Assistant House Minority Leader Rep. Keith Wheeler, R-Oswego, is partnering with Bethany Brooks-Genenbacher, a licensed clinical social worker, for a virtual conversation about the rising youth mental health crisis and strategies to help parents support their children. The event, “Starting the Conversation,” will take place via webinar at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30.

“Anxiety, depression and other social-emotional strains for children and adolescents have been on the rise,” Wheeler said in a news release. “Like other parents, our family has seen the impact on kids we know and their friends. Our virtual event brings in expert perspective to provide strategies that will assist us as parents to help our kids after the inconsistency they’ve experienced over the past two years.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the preexisting youth mental health crisis as children have faced school disruptions, uncertainty and inconsistency prompting emotional trauma that may not be visible. For “Starting the Conversation,” Brooks-Genenbacher will join Wheeler to offer insights on how to identify narratives and utilize “talk to me” techniques to have meaningful conversations with our youth. There will be a question-and-answer session after the presentation.

To register, go to repkeithwheeler.com/event/youth-mental-health.