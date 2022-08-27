Funds available for those in need to help pay energy bills

The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) in Kendall and Grundy counties, administered by the Kendall County Health Department, has funds available to assist income-eligible households with their natural gas, propane, electric bills and furnace assistance.

LIHEAP provides a one-time benefit to income eligible homeowners and renters to help with energy bills and for reconnection of energy service. LIHEAP begins Sept. 1; applications will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis through May 31, 2023. Households must be at or below 200% of the federal poverty level to receive a benefit from LIHEAP. Propane customers are encouraged to apply in September to take greater advantage of lower propane prices.

Water and sewer cost assistance is also available this year in the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program.

Applications will be taken at the Kendall County Health Department, 811 W. John St. in Yorkville, and the Grundy office at 1802 N. Division St. in Morris.

For information on income guidelines, required documentation and to make an appointment, call 630-553-9100 in Kendall County or 815-941-3262 in Grundy County.