Celebrate the start of school this Sunday with a walk through Oswego education history

Just in time for the start of a new school year, the Little White School Museum, 72 Polk St., Oswego, is hosting a special school history walking tour suitable for all ages.

Schools play important roles in the life of any community – and not just educational roles. They are often social gathering places for communities by hosting sporting events, arts and cultural events, parent and teacher meetings, and so many other activities that strengthen communities by drawing them together.

On Sunday, Aug. 28, Oswegoland Heritage Association board members Ted Clauser and Linda Heap Dean, assisted by Little White School Museum Assistant Shawna Sullivan, will lead a walk around the area adjacent to Oswego’s historic downtown where the community’s education history began.

Join the fun to explore the “in town” schools that educated students throughout Oswego’s history and help tell their stories with your participation. Wear good walking shoes and be prepared to be part of the conversation. The tour will begin and end at the Little White School Museum at noon and will last for about an hour and a half of easy strolling and stopping to chat about the various sites, including that of the Old Stone School, the Red Brick School, and Oswego’s first purpose-built one-room school building.

Cost for this walk, hosted by the heritage association and cosponsored by the Oswegoland Park District, is $5 a person.

To register or for more information, call the park district at 630-554-1010 or visit oswegolandparkdistrict.org/programs-events/fall-2022-museum.

For information on the Little White School Museum, call 630-554-2999 or visit littlewhiteschoolmuseum.org.