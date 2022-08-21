Yorkville resident named Wayne Wackerlin Memorial Fund recipient

Sadie “Grace” Nelson of Yorkville has been named a recipient of the Wayne Wackerlin Memorial Fund grant.

The Wayne Wackerlin Memorial Fund was established by Wayne Wackerlin’s siblings to continue his love for agriculture and his entrepreneurial spirit. This year, six diverse entrepreneurial business awardees, ages 15 to 50, were selected to share $23,000 in grant funds.

Nelson is the operator of Clover Club Lambs and is very active in her local 4-H group, showing sheep and cattle and entering projects in sewing, gardening, photography and baking. This past spring, she grew and sold 1,200 starter plants earn money to grow her sheep stock. Last year she founded a niche business by sewing spandex lamb suits for sheep. These tube-like covers, made just for lambs, help keep sheep clean before judging at fairs and shows.

The $3,000 grant will help purchase new sewing machines and equipment to expand her business and to offer more options for her growing customer base. Like Wackerlin, Nelson is driven, passionate, and hardworking at a young age.