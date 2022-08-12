Oswego trampoline park holding fundraiser to help teachers buy supplies

Altitude Trampoline Park in Oswego will host a “Back to School Bounce” the weekend of Aug 12-to 14 to raise funds to buy classroom supplies for local teachers and educators.

The event will feature competitions, giveaways and fun activities all weekend to close out the summer break for local families.

A percentage of sales from the weekend will go toward buying supplies for a shopping event, to be held Aug 20, when K-12 teachers from neighboring school districts will be invited to shop for free supplies while also being able to take advantage of discounted jump passes for up to five kids they bring with them.

This annual event is in its third year; last year, Altitude raised more than $2,000 to buy teacher’s classroom supplies to kick-start the new school year.

Altitude Trampoline Park is in the Gerry Centennial Plaza shopping center at the southeast corner of Route 34 and Douglas Road.