Kendall County judge sentences Elgin man to seven-year jail term for LSD delivery

A Kendall County judge has sentenced an Elgin man to a seven-year jail term in connection with the delivery of more than 15 hits of LSD to an undercover police officer last year.

Judge Robert Pilmer sentenced Timothy J. Nielsen, 25, of the 300 block of Standfish Street under terms of a negotiated plea agreement on the the charge of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, a Class X felony, according to a statement issued Aug. 2 by Kendall County State’s Attorney Eric Weis.

In the statement, Weis said Nielsen made the LSD delivery to an undercover police officer working with the Kendall County Police Assistance Team in September 2021.

Weis said Nielsen was arrested on a warrant last December and has remained in custody since that time.

Nielsen has two prior convictions for possession of a controlled substance and a conviction for delivery of cannabis in DeKalb County.

Weis said Nielsen will serve 18 months of mandatory supervised release upon completion of his jail term.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant State’s Attorney Ryan Phelps. The Public Defender’s Office represented Nielsen.