Oswego’s Altitude Trampoline Park sets fundraiser to help teachers buy supplies

Altitude Trampoline Park in Oswego will be holding a ‘Back to School Bounce’ over the weekend of Aug 12-14 to raise funds to buy classroom supplies for local teachers and educators.

The event will feature competitions, giveaways and fun activities all weekend to close out the summer break for local families.

A percentage of sales from the weekend will go towards buying supplies for the ‘shopping’ event, to be held Saturday, Aug 20 when K-12 teachers from neighboring school districts will be invited to ‘shop’ for free supplies, while also being able to take advantage of discounted jump passes for up to 5 kids they bring with them.

This annual event is now in its third year and has proved hugely popular: last year Altitude raised over $2,000 to buy teacher’s classroom supplies to kickstart the new school year.

Altitude Trampoline Park is located in the Gerry Centennial Plaza shopping center at the southeast corner of Route 34 and Douglas Road.