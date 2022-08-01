Kendall County Fair opens Thursday in Yorkville

The Kendall County Fair is bringing music, entertainment, livestock and auto shows, corn eating contests and more to Yorkville this Thursday, Aug. 4 through Sunday, Aug. 7.

The fair is put on by the fair’s board of directors in partnership with 4-H, and is held at the Kendall County fairgrounds located at 10826 Rt. 71 in Yorkville.

The 4-H events kick of Thursday with a goat show at 8 a.m. followed by a sheep show and a poultry show. Friday and Saturday are also filled with different livestock shows including rabbits, cats, beef and swine, ending with a parade of champions at 2 p.m. on Saturday followed by a livestock auction at 6 p.m.

Thursdays special event is a western speed show, where contestants will race obstacle courses on horseback. Friday and Saturday will feature truck and tractor pull events and live music throughout the day and Sunday will feature the Wheels of the Fair auto show and Savvy A-Fair craft show.

FILE PHOTO: Ken Mersman of Paw Paw approaches the full pull line in his International 666 Farmall at the Kendall County Fair. (Eric Miller)

On Sunday, there will also be a corn eating contest at 11 a.m. and a junior talent show at noon. Visit the fair website to register for the talent show. Corn eating contest participants are not required to pre-register.

A beer garden will be open all week with Food and drink vendors serving local fare all weekend.

According to the Kendall County Fair website, one of the goals of the fair is to further the education objectives of the 4-H program in agriculture and home economics.

For a full schedule of the fair’s events and more information, or to register for events, visit the Kendall County Fair website.