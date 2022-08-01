Kendall County Democrats elect new executive board

The Democratic Party of Kendall County elected a new executive board during the County Convention held Wednesday, July 27.

In a press release, the party said the new leadership team consists of Beth Kremer as chair, Robyn Vickers as vice chair, Karen Novy as treasurer, and Ryan Kauffman as secretary.

“I’m honored to have been elected to serve as chair of the Kendall County Democratic Party and we are all so excited to move the party forward in November,” Kremer said in the statement.

The party also extended thanks to Brooke Shanley, past chair, and the outgoing board members for their service.

The statement concluded: “The Democratic Party strives for the diversity and inclusion that is emblematic of our party and country; one that embraces diverse racial, ethnic, and socioeconomic backgrounds while celebrating differences in gender, sexual-orientation, ability, and the military service of our veterans.”