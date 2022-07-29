Plano satellite food pantry pickup date changed for August

The Kendall County Community Satellite Food Pantry, normally held the third Friday of each month at First Lutheran Church of Plano, will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, instead of Aug. 19.

Anyone in need is welcome to drive through and pick up fresh fruit, vegetables, canned goods, frozen meat and other goodies. Food pantry cards can be issued on-site for anyone who does not have one.

First Lutheran Church, 200 N. Center St. in Plano, also sponsors a micro-food pantry near the church entrance on Clark Street. The micro-food pantry provides 24-hour access to food and necessities for families in need.

Donations of nonperishable food items, paper goods or personal products for the pantries are welcome and can be dropped off at First Lutheran Church of Plano.