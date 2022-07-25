Still time to register for Sunday’s history walk in Oswego

When you drive down Oswego’s scenic South Main Street from Douglas to Washington Street (Route 34), do you wonder about the histories behind the distinctive houses you pass?

If so, join the Oswegoland Heritage Association on July 31, for a stroll down Main Street with stories about the early Oswegoans who built and lived in those homes and the surprising variety of architectural styles on that relatively short stretch of residential street.

Participants are advised to wear good, comfortable walking shoes and be prepared to be part of the conversation. The tour, aimed at those age 16 and older, will begin at the intersection of Tyler and South Main streets, just a couple of blocks from Oswego’s historic downtown business district, and will last for about an hour. Identical tours will leave the intersection at noon and 1:30 p.m.

Registration and a fee of $5 a person is required. Those interested are advised to sign up early for these popular history walks because space is limited. To register, call the Oswegoland Park District at 630-554-1010 or visit oswegolandparkdistrict.org.

The Little White School Museum is a joint project of the Oswegoland Heritage Association and the Oswegoland Park District. Regular hours are 1 to 5:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and 4 to 9 p.m. Mondays. The museum is closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Admission is free.

For information, call the museum at 630-554-2999, visit littlewhiteschoolmuseum.org or email info@littlewhiteschoolmuseum.org.