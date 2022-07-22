Work gets underway for Yorkville Chipotle restaurant

YORKVILLE – Work is underway to construct a new Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurant in Yorkville.

The popular fast-casual chain featuring tacos and burritos is expected to open early this fall at the southeast corner of East Veterans Parkway (Route 34) and Marketplace Drive.

The vacant building formerly occupied by Fifth Third Bank at 444 E. Veterans Parkway has been demolished to make way for the Chipotle and crews are now grading the site to get the property ready for construction.

Glazier Development Group plans to build a 2,600-square-foot restaurant on the property, which is located along the heavily trafficked Route 34 corridor, with direct access to the site from Marketplace Drive.

The restaurant will have indoor dining and an outdoor patio, while the brick building will be fitted with a pickup window designed for filling orders from patrons who have ordered online.

The 36,000-square-foot property has a general business zoning classification.

Once Glazier has finished construction of the structure’s shell and exterior elements, Chipotle will complete the building’s interior. Glazier will own the building and Chipotle will be the tenant.

Based in Chicago, Glazier is a developer of retail projects in the city, suburbs and beyond.

In just the past few years, Glazier has built Chipotle restaurants in Woodstock, Bolingbrook, Crestwood and Peru.