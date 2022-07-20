Oswego Senior Center, Oswego East Band Boosters to get COVID-19 relief funds

The Oswego Senior Center and the Oswego East High School Band Boosters are among two local non-profit organizations to receive federal grant money to offset fundraising losses resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Kendall County Board on July 19 approved a series of grants to non-profit agencies and community groups, using federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.

The board is in the process of distributing up to $900,000 in grant money it has budgeted for non-profits serving Kendall County residents.

The Oswego Senior Center will receive $7,450, while the Oswego East High School Band Boosters will get $3,931.

Kendall County budget and finance analyst Jennifer Karales said a grant request from the Oswego High School Band Boosters is pending.

During the pandemic, non-profit organizations were unable to conduct their usual fundraising activities.

Social service agencies suffered from fundraising revenue losses as well, even as demand for their services increased.

Among social service agencies, the board approved a $2,300 grant for Senior Service Associates, a $1,000 grant for Open Door and a $4,350 grant for Fox Valley Community Services.

Other social service groups receiving grants were the Association for Individual Development for $1,000, the National Alliance on Mental Illness for $12,450 and DayOne Pact for $2,200.

The board also approved $1,750 for the Kendall County Drug Court program, $2,450 for the Court Appointed Special Advocate program and $45,050 for the Kendall County Board of Health.

On June 7 the board approved a $5,350 grant for the Kendall County Historical Society and an $11,115 grant for the for the Lewis Shultz VFW Post 1486 in Sandwich.

On May 26 the board approved a grant for the Yorkville Education Foundation in the amount of $11,416.

Last year, the county distributed more than $440,000 in ARPA money to non-profits.