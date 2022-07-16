Farnsworth House invites public to community forum July 17

The Edith Farnsworth House is hosting a strategic planning event and wants the community’s input in charting its future. A community forum is planned for Sunday, July 17 at the Hoover Forest Preserve, 11285 W. Fox Road in Yorkville from 1 to 3 p.m. The event is free, but space is limited.

Between volunteering, programming, marketing, and fundraising, Farnsworth House staff wants to encourage local collaboration so that the Edith Farnsworth House becomes a more active, accessible part of the community. Anyone with ideas, wondering how to get involved, or just wanting to learn more about the House and its mission is encouraged to attend.