Still time to register for family crafts, history walks at Oswego’s Little White School Museum

There’s still time to register for family-friendly crafts and history walks hosted by the Little White School Museum, 72 Polk St., Oswego in late July and early August.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 24, stroll a couple blocks up from the weekly Oswego Country Market to the museum for “Fox Fiber Arts for the Family” hosted by the Oswegoland Park District. Families with kids 3 and older are invited to drop by from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to create a little felted fox picture. Join Natasha Lehrer Lewis of Esther’s Place in a fun make-and-take craft activity. Use soap, water and soft wool to create a little picture honoring our region’s favorite critter. All supplies are included. Advance registration is not required, but will ensure there is space for you. Registration, either online or at the door; $10 and gets you all the supplies and hands-on instructions.

Then from 6 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18, the park district invites area residents age 16 and older to try their hand to “Felt a Hedgehog” at the museum. If you’ve ever wanted to make something by stabbing wool, this is the program for you. Lehrer Lewis will help participants create an adorable hedgehog with wool using needle-felting techniques. She will walk those participating through transforming wool into figurines. All supplies are included to create together in this in-person, hands-on workshop. Advance egistration and a $25 fee is required for this program.

To register for these programs hosted at the museum by the Oswegoland Park District, call 630-554-1010 or visit oswegolandparkdistrict.org.

Architectural walking tour set for July 31

When you drive down Oswego’s scenic South Main Street from Douglas to Washington Street (U.S. Route 34), do you wonder about the histories behind the distinctive houses you pass?

If so, join the Oswegoland Heritage Association on Sunday, July 31, for a stroll down Main Street with stories about the early Oswegoans who built and lived in those homes and the surprising variety of architectural styles on that relatively short stretch of residential street.

Participants are advised to wear good, comfortable walking shoes and be prepared to be part of the conversation. The tour, aimed at those age 16 and older, will begin at the intersection of Tyler and South Main streets, just a couple blocks from Oswego’s historic downtown business district, and will last for about an hour. Identical tours will leave the intersection at noon and 1:30 p.m.

Registration and $5 a person is required. Those interested are advised to sign up early for these popular history walks because space is limited. To register, call the Oswegoland Park District at 630-554-1010 or visit oswegolandparkdistrict.org.

The Little White School Museum is a joint project of the Oswegoland Heritage Association and the Oswegoland Park District. Regular hours are 1 to 5:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and 4 to 9 p.m. Mondays. The museum is closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Admission is free.

For information, call the museum at 630-554-2999, visit littlewhiteschoolmuseum.org, or email info@littlewhiteschoolmuseum.org.