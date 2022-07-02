West Nile virus detected in mosquito samples collected in Yorkville, Plano

The Kendall County Health Department is reporting that mosquito batches collected in late June in Yorkville and Plano have been confirmed as the first West Nile Virus positive samples for the county for this summer.

In a statement, the health department said the positive samples were detected two months earlier than the first positive samples last year.

Positive mosquito batches have also been found in several other areas of Northern Illinois, including DuPage, Will and Cook Counties, in addition to counties in central and southern Illinois.

The health department is reminding residents that the risk of West Nile Virus is greatest when the weather is hot and dry. The risk diminishes after the first hard frost in the fall. Although no human cases of West Nile Virus have yet been identified in Kendall County this year, the positive test results indicate that the virus is in our backyards and residents should take necessary precautions to protect themselves from mosquitoes. Its earlier appearance in the season gives it more time to infect more residents.

The best way to prevent West Nile Virus or any other mosquito-borne illness is to reduce the number of mosquitoes around your home and to take personal precautions to avoid mosquito bites

The health department recommend the following precautions:

*Eliminate all sources of standing water that can support mosquito breeding, including water in flowerpots, wading pools, old tires and any other containers. Sources that cannot be eliminated, such as birdbaths, should be flushed weekly.

*Avoid being outdoors when mosquitoes are most active, especially between dusk and dawn.

*When outdoors, wear shoes and socks, long pants and a long-sleeved shirt, and apply insect repellent that includes DEET.

*Make sure doors and windows have tight-fitting screens. Repair or replace screens that have tears or other openings. Try to keep doors and windows shut if not screened, especially at night.

Additional information on West Nile Virus and West Nile Virus surveillance can be obtained by calling the Environmental Health Unit at the health department at 630-553-9100 or visit the health department’s West Nile web site.