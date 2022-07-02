Sandwich Opera House to host AJ Lee and Blue Summit concert

SANDWICH- The band AJ Lee and Blue Summit will be performing beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, July 8 at the Sandwich Opera House, 140 E. Railroad St., Sandwich. According to a news release, tickets will cost $25 for regular opera house seats and $30 for premium opera house seats.

The band is comprised of mandolinist, singer and songwriter AJ Lee, Sullivan Tuttle on guitar, Jan Purat on fiddle, Chad Bowen on bass, and Scott Gates on guitar and vocals. AJ Lee and Blue Summit is a California band that specializes in bluegrass, Americana, country, and folk music and made its first appearance in 2015 in California. AJ Lee and Blue Summit recently performed at Telluride and the California Bluegrass Association’s Grass Valley. Their tracks include “Put Your Head Down,” “Faithful,” “Lemons and Tangerines,” and “I’ll Come Back.” Their albums include “Like I Used To” and “I’ll Come Back.”

The show will be opened by Jack Tuttle with his two sons Sullivan and Michael, all of whom are former members of The Tuttles with AJ Lee.

To purchase tickets, visit www.sandwichoperahouse.org.