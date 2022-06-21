Fox Road west of Yorkville to close at railroad tracks due to construction

YORKVILLE – A portion of Fox Road west of Yorkville will be closed to motorists starting early in the morning on June 22.

The closure will be at the railroad tracks, where westbound Fox Road takes a jog to the north before returning to its path west on the way to Fox River Road.

Kendall County Highway Engineer Fran Klaas said the closure is scheduled to last 90 days, but could last longer because of a quarry workers’ strike that is affecting the production of concrete.

The road closure is needed to accommodate construction work in connection with the Eldamain Road bridge project to the north, Klaas said.

While the roadway will remain open to local traffic, allowing easy access to Hoover Forest Preserve from Yorkville, westbound motorists will not be able to reach the Silver Springs State Fish and Wildlife Area directly from Fox Road, which terminates at the state park.

The strike by heavy equipment operators from Local 150 of the International Union of Operating Engineers began June 7 at more than 30 quarries and mines across northern Illinois.

Aggregate materials including sand, gravel and crushed stone, indispensable for the production of concrete, are no longer being extracted because of the labor dispute.

If the strike is prolonged, completion of the Eldamain Road bridge project will be delayed, Klaas said. Until now, the bridge was expected to be finished before the end of the year, ahead of schedule.

Meanwhile, another Fox Road project got underway about two weeks ago.

The work is designed to rehabilitate and upgrade a 1-mile stretch of Fox Street from Route 47 in downtown Yorkville west to the Fox Lawn subdivision.

Geneva Construction of Aurora has installed some curb and gutter work, but is believed to have halted operations because of the quarry strike. There was no evidence of any work being performed during a drive along the roadway on June 21.

The resurfacing work will cover 11-foot-wide vehicle lanes for the two-lane roadway, as well as 3-foot-wide asphalt safety shoulders.

There also will be installation of a sidewalk on the north side of Fox Road from Morgan Street to White Oak Way.

In the process, the city street will designated as a county road under an agreement between the city of Yorkville and Kendall County.

The city and the county are each paying half of the $554,580 cost, under an intergovernmental agreement.

Once complete, Kendall County will own the roadway and maintain the pavement, pavement markings, signage, and any existing curb and gutter.

The city will continue to maintain the street lighting along the road and the traffic signal at the intersection of Fox Street and Route 47.