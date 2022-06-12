Local students participate in 15th annual Natural Resources Tour

Approximately 450 fourth grade students from Plano and fourth and fifth grade students from Cross Lutheran, Parkview Christian, Lisbon Grade, and Autumn Creek recently attended the 15th annual Kendall County Natural Resource Tour. Students learned about soil, trees, watersheds, monarch butterflies, recycling, mosquitos, ticks, bird migration, and more. They had fun in the outdoors, got their hands dirty, and learned a lot during this interactive tour.

Students learn about soil minerals through a hands on soil activity. (photo provided )

This year’s tour was hosted at Hoover Forest Preserve and organized by the Kendall County Agriculture in the Classroom program, which is housed by the Kendall County Soil and Water Conservation District. Many different local organizations and agencies made this event possible through their participation including the Kendall County Soil and Water Conservation District, Kendall County Forest Preserve District, Kendall County Outdoor Education Center, Kendall County Environmental Health Department, and University of Illinois Extension. Additional presenters included Illinois Conservation Police as well as Friends of the Fox River.

Funding for the tour is made available through the Kendall County Soil and Water Conservation District. This tour is free for schools to attend.