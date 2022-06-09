Kendall County inks deal for Route 71 bike path maintenance

YORKVILLE – Bicyclists and pedestrians will be able to travel safety on a scenic trail connecting Yorkville with Oswego that is to be constructed as part of the much-anticipated Route 71 widening project.

The Kendall County Board has ratified a deal that satisfies a requirement from the Illinois Department of Transportation for local governments to maintain and repair those portions of the bike path within their jurisdictions.

County board members on June 6 approved an intergovernmental agreement with the city of Yorkville and the village of Oswego for maintaining the trail in perpetuity.

Under the deal, the Kendall County Forest Preserve will be responsible for the central portion of the trail, about 4.5 miles that extend through unincorporated areas that are not part of either of the two municipalities.

The trail, officially designated by IDOT as a “shared-use path,” will extend from a point east of Schoolhouse Road (Route 126) in Yorkville to Orchard/Minkler Road in Oswego, effectively creating a connection between the downtown areas of the two municipalities.

Yorkville and Oswego will take responsibility for the upkeep, maintenance and repair of the trail sections within their corporate limits.

Moreover, any areas along the trail that are subsequently annexed by one or the other municipality will become part of its responsibility, under the intergovernmental agreement.

“We don’t know what’s going to happen in the next 20 years,” County Administrator Scott Koeppel said, explaining that by the time serious repair work is likely to be needed, it will be well into the future and annexations may have occurred.

The Yorkville City Council has the agreement on the agenda for its June 14 meeting and the Oswego Village Board also is expected to approve the deal soon.

The trail, which is to be similar in design to the bike path that runs along Route 34, will provide a direct connection between downtown essentially represents a gift to the county and the two municipalities, provided they agree to maintain the path.

“This will be a benefit to all of the county,” Kendall County Forest Preserve President Judy Gilmour said. “We’re happy it is finally going to get built.”

Both Gilmour and county board finance committee Chairman Matt Kellogg said the forest preserve district, technically a separate entity from the county, will be able to apply to the county government for transportation funds to pay for any needed repairs.



