Kendall County Board honors retiring judge

YORKVILLE – Melissa Barnhart had dreams of being a professional baseball player. Her father advised her to have a backstop and become a lawyer.

Barnhart took her father’s advice and embarked on a distinguished legal career that included work as a Kendall County prosecutor, as an attorney in private practice and finally as a much-respected judge in the 23rd Circuit.

Now, Barnhart is stepping down from the bench and has been receiving accolades from her fellow jurists and other top county leaders.

The Kendall County Board honored Barnhart at its June 7 meeting, with members lavishing praise on the retiring judge, who served 13 years on the bench.

“Your name is synonymous with integrity and fairness,” board member Amy Cesich told Barnhart.

“You are part of the fabric of Kendall County,” board Chairman Scott Gryder said.

Barnhart, the first woman to become a judge in Kendall County, was appreciative.

“It’s been an honor,” Barnhart said. “It’s humbling.”

Barnhart also offered thanks to the county board members.

“You have been very supportive of the judiciary,” Barnhart said.

Barnhart was first appointed as an associate judge in the 16th Judicial Circuit assigned to DeKalb County.

With the creation of the 23rd Judicial Circuit, Barnhart continued her judicial career in Kendall County, and was elected as a circuit judge in 2012.

Before becoming a judge, Barnhart served as an assistant state’s attorney for Kendall County under State’s Attorney Dallas Ingemunson. She then went into private practice until her appointment to the bench.

With Barnhart’s decision to step down, the Illinois Supreme Court has appointed John McAdams of Yorkville as the new circuit judge, effective July 11.

The 23rd Judicial Circuit serves Kendall and DeKalb counties.

McAdams has served as an associate judge since February 2011. He was admitted to practice law in November 1995, and before his appointment to the bench he was in private practice in Kendall County and served as a part-time assistant public defender in Kendall County.

The appointment comes on the recommendation of Justice Michael Burke, the Illinois Supreme Court justice for the 2nd District, which includes Kendall County. Circuit judges are elected to a 6-year term, and McAdams is expected to run for a full term in 2024.

McAdams’ associate judge position will be filled by circuit judges of the 23rd Judicial Circuit.