Summer to bring plenty of festivals and fun to Kendall County area

Are you ready for some fun? The arrival of June means we are right on the cusp of the summer festival season in the Kendall County area.

From parades to fireworks to food and live outdoor music, there will be plenty of low or no cost entertainment available for all ages in local communities over the next three months. Here’s a rundown of what’s in store:

PrairieFest

Dates: June 16 to 19

Place: Events held throughout Oswego with main festival grounds at PrairieFest Park at 91 Plank Road, just south of Oswego High School.

Cost: Free general admission.

Highlights of Kendal County’s largest festival include a carnival, parade through downtown Oswego on Father’s Day, June 19, 5K race, and plenty of live music, including Material Issue, The Smithereens, and Marshall Crenshaw on Friday, June 17; Carolina Pine with Woody James, Ethan Bell Band and Phil Vassar on Saturday, June 18; and American English on Sunday, June 19.

Organizer: Oswegoland Park District

For more information visit PrairieFest here.

FILE PHOTO: Nick Gula of Downers Grove sips a Stella Artois Cidre during Yorkville's Summer Solstice Indie Music and Craft Beer Festival at Riverfront Park on Saturday, June 24, 2017. (Steven Buyansky)

Summer Solstice Indie Music Festival

Dates: June 24 and 25

Place: Bicentennial Riverfront Park, downtown Yorkville

Cost: Free admission to the festival. Wristbands are required for patrons over the age of 21 to purchase alcohol and will cost $5 each.

Music and craft beer festival featuring independent, up-and-coming musical artists. The event also includes a four mile run.

Sponsored by Rogue Barrister Productions, The Law Office Pub and Music Hall, City of Yorkville and Bud Light.

For more information visit Summer Solstice here.

FILE PHOTO: It wouldn't be Sandwich Freedom Days without a parade of tractors. (Eric Miller)

Freedom Days

Place: Sandwich

Dates: July 2 and 3

Cost: Parade and fireworks show free. (There is a charge for the 5K race.)

Freedom Days will feature a parade at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 2, and fireworks at the Sandwich Fairgrounds. The Freedom Run, including a 1-mile fun run and walk and a 5K race, will begin at 8 a.m. Sunday, July 3, at James Knights Park, 1001 Latham St.

Organizer: Sandwich Park District

For more information visit the Sandwich Park District here.

FILE PHOTO: Two area youths enjoy the slide at Montgomery Fest. (Shea Lazansky)

Montgomery Fest

Place: Montgomery Park

Dates: Aug. 19 to 21

Cost: Free admission

The 37th annual community festival, to be held along the banks of the Fox River in Montgomery Park in the village’s downtown, will feature live entertainment, carnival, food vendors, beer tent, petting zoo, parade, car show, carp fishing derby, and a spectacular firework show across the river.

Organizer: village of Montgomery.

For more information visit Montgomery Fest

FILE PHOTO: Broken arm and all, 5-year-old Nicholas Grandinetti of Montgomery stretches himself as much as possible to get his picture taken as Superman during the Smallville Superfest in Plano. (Steven Buyansky)

Smallville SuperFest

Place: Plano

Date: Aug. 20

Held in downtown Plano, the family friendly fest celebrates Superman and commemorates the summer of 2011 when Superman’s enemies came to town and destroyed it during the filming of the blockbuster movie, “Man of Steel.”

Organizer: city of Plano.

For more information visit Smallville SuperFest here.

FILE PHOTO: The Ultimate Air Dogs competition will return to Yorkville's Beecher Park Labor Day weekend. (Shea Lazansky)

Hometown Days

Place: Yorkville

Dates: Sept. 1 to 4, Labor Day weekend

Cost: Free admission

Located in Beecher Park off Game Farm Road, the popular festival includes a carnival, live music, baby contest, Ultimate Air Dogs Show and much more.

Organizer: city of Yorkville

For more information visit Hometown Days here.

FILE PHOTO: The crowd on the main walkway was in full swing at lunchtime during the annual Sandwich Fair on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016. (Steven Buyansky)

Sandwich Fair

Dates: Sept. 7 to 11

Place: Sandwich Fairgrounds

Cost: Adult $10; ages 6 to 12, $7; ages 5 and younger, free

This year’s fair will feature food, a carnival and animals and homemade items on exhibit. On Wednesday, Sept. 7, there will be harness racing and an equipment vendor showcase; on Thursday, Sept. 8, truck pulls; on Friday, Sept. 9, a concert with country music artist Trace Adkins; on Saturday, Sept. 10, tractor pulls; and on Sunday, Sept. 11, an antique car show and demolition derby.