Kendall County non-profits can get help with COVID-19 relief grant application

YORKVILLE – Kendall County officials want to make sure that the operators of non-profit agencies and organizations serving local residents get a shot at up to $25,000 in federal COVID-19 relief funds.

County budget and finance analyst Jennifer Karales will host an application workshop from 9 a.m. to noon on June 15 at the Kendall County Historic Courthouse, 110 W. Madison St. in Yorkville.

An application portal on the Kendall County government website is now open. The county board has allocated $900,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act fund for distribution to non-profits.

This is the second round of non-profit grants. Last year the county distributed more than $440,000 in ARPA money.

Often reliant on community fundraising events, non-profits were particularly hard-hit by the limitations imposed by the pandemic, even as the demand for their services frequently increased.

During last year’s application process, some of the agencies and other groups were denied the grant money or gave up on the application process.

The problem for many of these non-profit organizations, often operating with a skeleton staff, was a requirement to include federal tax information in the application to the county.

County officials said they have learned from the experience and are eliminating that requirement and instead asking for documentation showing lost revenue.

The June 15 workshop will be designed to answer questions and help managers of the non-profits navigated the application process.

“I’ll guide them in the right direction,” Karales said.

The maximum award per entity is $25,000. Non-profits that received a grant in the first round last year are not eligible.

The link to the application portal is https://kendallcounty.smapply.io/



