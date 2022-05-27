Yorkville mayor to boaters: wear a life jacket

YORKVILLE – The Memorial Day weekend is the kick-off to the summer season and for many Kendall County residents that means boating on the Fox River and other bodies of water.

From a row boat for fishing to powered speed boats, piloting recreational watercraft is a popular activity for more than 100 million Americans.

Unfortunately, an average of 650 people in the United States die each year in boating-related accidents. Three-quarters of these fatalities are caused by drowning.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, up to 86% of those drowning victims could have survived had they simply been wearing a life jacket.

National Safe Boating Week runs from May 21 to 27 and is designed to encourage recreational boaters to take the necessary precautions to prevent a tragedy.

Yorkville Mayor John Purcell took notice and has issued a proclamation for Safe Boating Week in the community.

“I urge all those who boat to practice safe boating habits and wear a life jacket at all times while boating,” Purcell said as he made the announcement at the May 25 meeting of the Yorkville City Council.

Purcell presented the proclamation to officers from the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary’s Illinois River Flotilla. They were Flotilla Commander Mike Jandacek and Commander Lou deMartelly, a flotilla staff officer.

The two officers said that basic boating safety procedures are the key.

These include not only wearing a life jacket but also carrying emergency distress and communications equipment, attending safe boating courses, participating in free boat safety checks and of course staying sober while navigating the waters.















