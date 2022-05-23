New circuit judge appointed in 23rd Judicial Circuit

A new circuit judge has been appointed by the Illinois Supreme Court to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Circuit Judge Melissa S. Barnhart in the 23rd Judicial Circuit.

The new circuit judge is John F. McAdams of Yorkville. The appointment is effective July 11.

The 23rd Judicial Circuit serves Kendall and DeKalb counties.

McAdams has served as an associate judge since February of 2011. He was admitted to practice law in November of 1995, and before his appointment to the bench he was in private practice in Kendall County and also served as a part-time assistant Public Defender in Kendall County.

McAdams is a graduate of the Northern Illinois University College of Law and Eastern Illinois University.

“We are excited to have Judge McAdams continue his judicial career as a circuit judge in the 23rd Judicial Circuit,” Kendall County Presiding Judge Robert Pilmer said in a statement.

“Judge McAdams has been an outstanding judge, and is eminently qualified to assume this new role,” Pilmer added.

Pilmer said that the retirement of Judge Barnhart creates a large void, as she has been a dedicated proponent for the judicial system and the people of Kendall County throughout her long career as a lawyer and public servant.

McAdams was appointed by the Illinois Supreme Court upon the recommendation of Justice Michael J. Burke, the Illinois Supreme Court Justice for the Second District, which includes Kendall County. Circuit judges are elected to a 6-year term, and he will run for a full term in 2024.

McAdams’ associate judge position will be filled by Circuit Judges of the 23rd Judicial Circuit once the vacancy is posted and attorneys have an opportunity to apply.