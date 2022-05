A local group of quilters are sending 30 handmade quilts to Ukraine refugees. Seated is Mona Middleton, Montgomery, project coordinator. Standing from left are Marsha Simmons, Aurora; Louise Hari, Montgomery; Pat Oleck, Aurora; Sue Gilla, Aurora; Pat Harmon, Aurora; and Sue Lenke, Aurora. The group, called Prayers and Squares Quilters, spent a month creating old fashioned patchwork quilts tied with embroidery thread or yarn at the former Fourth Street United Methodist Church in Aurora.