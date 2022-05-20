Start your growing season with the annual Kendall County Master Gardener plant sale May 21

May is here. Get great plants for your garden and give back to the community with the Kendall County Master Gardener Plant Sale 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 21, in Yorkville.

Local Master Gardener volunteers started more than 700 vegetable seedlings, including 15 varieties of tomatoes and nine pepper varieties. The sale also includes native plants and nursery-stock perennials, and Master Gardeners will be on hand to answer gardening questions.

Plant sale payments may be made by cash, check or credit, a new option for this year. Proceeds support the Kendall County Master Gardener program and community projects.

Shoppers also can stop by the 4-H Teen Science Ambassador Rain Garden Open House to learn about native plant species and about the benefits of rain gardens. Learn more about this 4-H project at go.illinois.edu/STEM4Hdkk.

Both events will be at the Kendall County Extension office, 7775-B, Route 47, Yorkville, about 1 mile south of Route 71.

For information, call the office at 630-553-5823 or email fellerer@illinois.edu. If you need reasonable accommodation to participate, contact the event coordinator or local office. Early requests are encouraged to allow sufficient time for meeting access needs.