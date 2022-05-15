Kendall County area students honored at Indian Valley Vocational Center awards night

Indian Valley Vocational Center (IVVC) hosted its annual Awards Night on May 12, at the Montcler Hotel. Local and memorial scholarships were presented. Recognition of graduating seniors with certificates of completion was the highlight of the evening.

Several hundred family members and friends were in attendance to congratulate all of these students on their accomplishments.

Scholarships were awarded to the following students: Sandwich Rotary Club- Taylor Rhodes (Newark); George Murphy Memorial-Kassandra Hatwig (Serena); John “Swanie” Swanson Memorial-Bryan Del Abra (Plano) and Lesthly Romero (Plano); Doran Greif Memorial- David Negrete (Indian Creek); Rose Greif Memorial - Lilly Heiman (Sandwich) and Aiden Knutson (Yorkville); Festival on Wheels/Tom Ciolek Memorial - Lesthly Romero (Plano), Sophia Anderson (Newark), and Eric Garay (Plano); John Kedzierski Memorial - Bryan Del Abra (Plano); Richard Wasson Memorial - Haylee Jackson (Somonauk); Pruski Memorial - Andrew Salisbury (Leland); Sandwich Park Foundation - Taylor Rhodes (Newark); Dr. Lucile Gustafson - Jacqueline Hernandez (Sandwich); Student Service Award-Jaron Carper (Sandwich) and Yoselin Serrano (Newark); Karam Family Memorial-Lesthly Romero (Plano); Yorkville Junior Women’s Club - Emma Kuncl (Yorkville); Ian Oldenburg Memorial - Gabriel Rodriguez (Yorkville).

Seniors from IVVC’s 17 career and technical programs were presented with certificates of completion. The following students were recognized as Most Outstanding in their programs: Auto Body Repair- Eric Garay (Plano); Auto Technology- David Negrete (Indian Creek), Lesthly Romero (Plano), Bryan Del Abra (Plano); CNA- Natalie Keefe (Yorkville), Stacey Oyervides (Plano); Computer Programming – Chloe Zeiter (Sandwich), Faith Rosado (Yorkville); Computer Technology-Riley Komarowski (Sandwich), Zachary Gonzalez (Sandwich); Construction Trades-Triston Bowne (Plano), Nelson Mantzke (Somonauk); Culinary Arts-Lilly Heiman (Sandwich), Jacqueline Hernandez (Sandwich); EMS – Allison Mills (Hinckley-Big Rock); Fire Science- Kate Jorgenson (Sandwich); Graphic Design – Atzary Martinez (Hinckley-Big Rock), Adeline Titzel (Somonauk); Health Occupations – Jenna Lietz (Yorkville), Dasha Garrett (Yorkville); Law Enforcement- Mackenzie Wilkins (Newark); Sports Medicine – Eric Perez (Plano), Ashlyn Banning (Somonauk); Teaching Methods - Amy Swisher (Earlville), Thomas Adelman (Somonauk); Welding and Fabrication- Taylor Rhodes (Newark).

The following students were recognized as Most Improved in their program areas: Auto Body Repair - Amanda Sanderson (Somonauk); Auto Technology - Collin Silberhorn (Plano); EMS - Elizabeth Crowe (Plano); Fire Science - Andrew Salisbury (Leland); Law Enforcement - Tyler Madsen (Yorkville); Welding and Fabrication - Braedon Landers (Sandwich).

Indian Valley Vocational Center is a career center for high school juniors and seniors located in Sandwich. Ten school districts (Earlville, Hinckley-Big Rock, Indian Creek, Leland, Newark, Plano, Sandwich, Serena, Somonauk, Yorkville) participate in the Indian Valley cooperative which currently offers 17 career and technical programs. Learn more about Indian Valley Vocational Center and its career programs by visiting www.ivvc.net.