Tickets on sale now for Kendall Retired Teachers’ annual trip to Wrigley Field

The Kendall County Retired Teachers Association is sponsoring their 11th annual trip to Wrigley Field in Chicago to watch the Cubs play the San Diego Padres on Thursday, June 16.

The cost for the trip is $70 and includes game ticket, charter bus, prizes for all, snacks, and drinks to and from the game.

Meeting place for the trip will be the JC Penney store parking lot on Route 34 at Route 30 in Montgomery. The bus will leave the parking lot at 10:15 a.m. Game time is 1:20 p.m.

A total of 50 tickets are available for purchase.

If interested send your name, address and cell phone number along with the number of requested tickets (at $70 each) with a check to Jim Hissong at 102 Strawberry Lane, Yorkville, IL 60560. Checks should be made out to the Kendall Retired Teachers Association (KRTA). Please note if you wish to sit with another trip-goer.

For more information, call Hissong 630-553-9153.



