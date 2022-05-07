Isaiah Emanuel of Montgomery was named to the Honor List and Kayla Moky of Oswego was named to the High Honor List at Minnesota State University, Mankato for the for the past fall semester.

*****

Teaghen Amwoza of Yorkville was named to the Dean’s List for Fall Semester 2021 at Winona State University.

*****

Bella Marie Zeman of Yorkville has been named to Wofford College’s fall 2021 Dean’s List

*****

Caitlyn Ahlquist of Oswego, Mark Fullerton of Montgomery and Angel Schlotterback of Oswego have been named to the Dean’s list recognizing academic excellence at Miami University.

*****

Local students earned Dean’s List honors at Wheaton College for the Fall 2021 semester. Those honored include Hannah Beste of Oswego, Raymond Hanus of Yorkville, Phil LoChirco of Plano, Elijah Sanchez of Plano and Mikayla Williams of Newark.

*****

Praise Oranika of Yorkville has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester at Baldwin Wallace University.

*****

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville has announced the names of students qualifying for the Fall 2021 Dean’s List. Local students listed include Oswego residents Gabrielle Andrade, Zachary Denoyer, Zachary Drew and Brianna Becker.

*****

Hailey Corcoran of Oswego, MacKenzie Senffner of Yorkville and Stephen Waite of Oswego have earned Semester Honors for the Fall 2021 semester at Edgewood College.

*****

Local students were among Bradley students who earned degrees during the Fall 2021 Semester.

Connor Willie of Yorkville earned a BS in Management and Leadership.

Megan Winter of Sandwich earned a BS in Psychology.

*****

Marissa Rodriguez of Montgomery was named to the Miami University fall 2021-22 President’s list.

*****

University of Tampa students Michael Bivins of Oswego and Maya Sullivan of Montgomery earned dean’s list honors for the Fall 2021 semester.

*****

Alexia Heriaud of Yorkville has been named to the Dean’s List at the University of New Hampshire for earning Highest Honors for the fall 2021 semester.

*****

Augustana College announced local students were named to the Dean’s List for the 2021-22 fall semester. Earning this honor were Oswego residents Dayne Millard, Mia Novak, Ava Benstine and Annabella Valenti; Yorkville residents Bailey Willis, Sydney Drozdowski, Erin Hettinger, Derek Butts and Isabella Casanovas; Montgomery residents Katie Zenisek, Braeden Clements and Emmeline Kenealy; and Plano resident Enrique Tuason.

*****

Alexander Ponx of Oswego, a Trine University student, earned Dean’s List recognition for the Fall 2021 term.

*****

Creed Mccord of Oswego was named to the University of Utah’s Fall 2021 Dean’s List.

*****



