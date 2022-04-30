IVVC announces outstanding spring students

Indian Valley Vocational Center recently announced its Outstanding Spring Students. This recognition program may spotlight a student from 15 programs selected by the program instructors. The criteria included are qualities such as outstanding professional work, enthusiasm, attendance, initiative and demonstrated work ethic.

Each IVVC program will select a different student three times during the year for this special recognition. The students receive a certificate denoting this award.

The Outstanding Spring 2022 Students from the area are: Taylor Rhodes, Welding and Fabrication, Newark; Barbara Gallardo, Certified Nursing Assistant, Plano; Alayna Kurtz, Teaching Methods, Sandwich; Hannah Fish, Computer Programming and Gaming Technologies, Sandwich; Kalyn Fischer, Graphic Design, Sandwich; Saray Lopez, Health Occupations, Sandwich; Lilly Heiman, Culinary Arts, Sandwich; Zach Gonzalez, Computer Technology, Sandwich; Isaiah Rodriguez, Law Enforcement, Yorkville; and Bri Kuczkowski, Sports Medicine, Yorkville.

IVVC is owned and operated by 10 school districts: Earlville District District 9, Hinckley-Big Rock District District 429, Indian Creek District District 425, Leland District District 1, Newark District District 18, Plano District District 88, Sandwich District District 430, Serena District District 2, Somonauk District District 432 and Yorkville District District 115.