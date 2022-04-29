Apply now for IVT’s Mimi Bryan Memorial Scholarship

Indian Valley Theatre of Sandwich will offer its annual Mimi Bryan Memorial IVT Scholarship to an area student. This scholarship will be awarded to graduating, college bound senior(s) from high schools in Sandwich and/or the surrounding communities and will be awarded in late May. The deadline for applying is May 1.

A scholarship application is available on IVT’s website, indianvalleytheatre.com, where there is more information about Mimi Bryan. Applications also may be obtained through local high school guidance counselors or by emailing Sharon Pagoria at press@indianvalleytheatre.com .

Special consideration will be given to applicants who have participated in the fine arts area, especially IVT productions, and who may be interested in receiving further education in that field. However, a fine arts or performance arts major or minor and/or participation in IVT or theater activities is not required to qualify for the scholarship.

Mimi Bryan was one of Indian Valley Theatre’s founding members. Mimi was active on stage, as well as behind the scenes. Most importantly, she was instrumental in giving many budding actors a shot at being on stage and bringing community theater to life for hundreds of people in the Fox Valley area.

If you would like to make a contribution to the IVT Mimi Bryan Memorial Scholarship with a tax-deductible donation, you can email Pagoria, Scholarship Chair, as well.

Indian Valley Theatre is an Illinois nonprofit organization dedicated to the appreciation and development of the performing arts in the Fox Valley area.