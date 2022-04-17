Kendall Master Gardeners host annual plant sale May 21

Give your gardens a boost and give back to the community with the annual Kendall County Master Gardener Plant Sale on Saturday, May 21. The annual event runs 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the University of Illinois Extension office, 7775B IL Route 47, Yorkville.

The 2022 sale will feature 15 varieties of tomatoes and nine pepper varieties, along with native plants and nursery-stock perennials. Local Master Gardener volunteers started more than 700 vegetable seedlings for the event. Master Gardeners will be on hand to answer gardening questions. Plant sale payments may be made by cash or check. Proceeds support the Kendall County Master Gardener program and community projects.

Plant sale visitors also can stop by the 4-H Teen Science Ambassador Rain Garden Open House to learn about native plant species and about how rain gardens help fight water pollution.

Both events will be at the Kendall County Extension office, about one mile south of Route 71. For questions, call the office at 630-553-5823 or email fellerer@illinois.edu. If you need reasonable accommodation to participate, contact the event coordinator or local office. Early requests are encouraged to allow sufficient time for meeting access needs.