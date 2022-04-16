Kendall County Master Gardener Help Desk open for 2022

Spring marks the annual reopening of the University of Illinois Extension Master Gardener Help Desk. Each growing season, trained volunteers field community questions on trees, shrubs, lawns, flowers, vegetables and other plant-related topics.

“Popular topics this time of year include weather, lawn care, spring blooms, and starting vegetable seeds indoors,” Program Coordinator Sarah Fellerer said in a news release. “Master Gardeners can advise on what needs to be done in gardens and yards each part of the growing season, including pruning, dividing, soil sampling, disease control and prevention, project planning, and much more.”

In 2021, this dedicated Master Gardener team answered more than 1,000 help requests and logged 25,366 hours through service and projects to better serve the communities. That time is valued at $745,013, according to the Independent Sector’s value of volunteer time in Illinois. In addition, Master Gardener projects donated 19,924 pounds of fresh produce to local food pantries and other food access sites.

To learn more about connecting with a local Master Gardener Help Desk, visit go.illinois.edu/HelpDeskMGdkk. You also may email, call, or visit during office hours. The Kendall County Master Gardener Help Desk is open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.. Email uiemg-kendall@illinois.edu, call 630-553-5823, or stop in at 7775B IL Route 47 in Yorkville.