Stamp Act PAC hosting 14th Congressional District candidate debate in Yorkville, April 20

The Yorkville Stamp Act PAC will host a 14th Congressional debate night Wednesday, April 20, at Whitetail Ridge, 7671 Clubhouse Drive in Yorkville. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. with a social hour from 6:15 to 6:45 p.m.

Voters who are undecided on their 14th Congressional candidate will have an opportunity to witness a Q&A session. Topics will vary from the politicization of “lettered” federal agencies and big tech’s involvement in government to border control policies, as well as ongoing finance and inflation issues that directly impact Illinois residents, according to the Stamp Act PAC.

Confirmed debate participants include 14th Congressional candidates Jack Lombardi, Michael Koolidge and James Marter. Each candidate will be provided a few moments before the debate to speak to the audience. The Stamp Act PAC is offering this event to the public for a small entry fee of $10. Stamp Act PAC locals member will receive a discounted entry fee of $5.

To register online, go to: forms.gle/yU8pZ8MqKGQVNTgM9. Debate event inquiries and media pass information can be directed to: becky@stampactpac.com.

A copy of the PAC’s report filed with the State Board of Elections is (or will be) available on the board’s official website (elections.il.gov) or for purchase from the State Board of Elections in Springfield.