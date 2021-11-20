On campus: Oswego student makes Columbus State summer dean’s list

Charles Laird of Oswego was named to the summer semester dean’s List at Columbus State Community College.

Amanda Canfield of Montgomery earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology from Drake University at the end of the spring 2021 semester.

Praise Oranika of Yorkville earned a $17,000 Deans’ Scholarship based on outstanding academic achievements in high school from Baldwin Wallace University.

Grant Shields of Yorkville graduated from Emporia State University in August 2020. Shields earned a Master of Science degree in health, physical education and recreation .

