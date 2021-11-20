August 03, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportsCoronavirusOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

On campus: Oswego student makes Columbus State summer dean’s list

By Kendall County Now staff report
Graduation cap toss

Charles Laird of Oswego was named to the summer semester dean’s List at Columbus State Community College.

*****

Amanda Canfield of Montgomery earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology from Drake University at the end of the spring 2021 semester.

*****

Praise Oranika of Yorkville earned a $17,000 Deans’ Scholarship based on outstanding academic achievements in high school from Baldwin Wallace University.

*****

Grant Shields of Yorkville graduated from Emporia State University in August 2020. Shields earned a Master of Science degree in health, physical education and recreation .

*****