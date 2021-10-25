Plattville Pizza Night returns this Saturday; place your order in advance

The United Plattville Association’s Pizza Night is returning this Saturday, Oct. 30.

The UPA is inviting everyone to either dine in with limited available seating or carry out their pizza.

Orders will be taken between 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Orders will not be accepted after 7:30 p.m. Call 815-475-9806 to place your order in advance.

In a statement, the UPA said they have missed everyone over the past several months and are looking forward to seeing them again this Saturday.

The UPA is located on Chicago Road in Plattville, east of Route 47 and south of Yorkville.