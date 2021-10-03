On campus: Wichita State names Kendall County students to dean’s honor roll

Scott Zacker of Oswego and Jacob Bivens of Yorkville were named to the Wichita State University dean’s honor roll for spring 2021.

Colin Stidham of Oswego graduated from Drake University at the end of the spring 2021 semester earning a B.S.B.A., Finance

Kristina Averkamp of Oswego recently received a Massage Therapy certificate from National University of Health Sciences.

Sheronia Khan of Oswego earned a Bachelor of Science in Public Health after the Summer 2021 semester at Western Illinois University.

Incoming freshmen received scholarships from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire for the 2021-22 academic year. Zach Sato of Oswego received the Chancellors Academic Excellence Scholarship and Out of State Scholarship. Hannah Divin of Yorkville received the Freshman Honors Scholarship and Out of State Scholarship.

Jarod Her from Montgomery graduated with a bachelor of science in design from Bemidji State University in Bemidji, Minn., during the 2020-2021 school year.

Stephanie Meyer of Oswego received a Bachelor of Science in Human Environmental Sciences degree from the University of Alabama.

Local students received their degrees from Northern Illinois University in August. Included among the graduates were:

Carla Dolmyer of Montgomery received a Master of Science in Data Analytics.

Gary Mosley Jr. of Montgomery received a Bachelor of Science in Communication - Media Studies.

Anthony Craft of Oswego received a Bachelor of Arts in Communication - Media Studies.

Katelynn Kuehl of Oswego received a Master of Science in Data Analytics.

Ryan Lewis of Oswego received a Master of Science in Computer Science.

Jazmin Martin of Oswego received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.

Bryan Zollinger of Oswego received a Master of Science in Mathematics - Pure Mathematics.

Bam Adekoya of Plano received a Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences - Pre-Physical Therapy.

Jennifer Sacenti of Plano received a Bachelor of Science in Applied Management-Instructional Technology, Training, and Evaluation.

Jose Alcaraz Jr. of Yorkville received a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics - Computational Math.

Jose Alcaraz Jr. of Yorkville received a Bachelor of Science in Physics - Applied Physics.

Sarah Cerovac of Yorkville received a Master of Arts in World Lang & Cultures-Spanish & Hispanic Studies.

Jackson Gillette of Yorkville received a Bachelor of Arts in Communication - Media Studies.

Phyllis Pischl of Yorkville received a Doctor of Philosophy in Biological Sciences.

Ashley Ringler of Yorkville received a Educational Specialist in Educational Administration.

April Zawlocki of Yorkville received a Doctor of Education in Curriculum and Instruction - Curriculum Leadership.

Local students were named to the summer 2021 President’s List at Southern New Hampshire University including Joseph Frietsch of Yorkville, Kelly Wells of Montgomery, Maria Jones of Montgomery, Erica Hill of Montgomery, Krystal White of Oswego, Brittany Roehl of Oswego and Cara Wahmann of Oswego.

Benjamin Stemmet of Yorkville received gold star recognition and was named to The Citadel’s spring 2021 dean’s list.

