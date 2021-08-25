Kendall County Sheriff’s reports: Aug. 25, 2021

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

One injured in crash

A 75-year-old Oswego Township man was injured in a traffic crash at 8:41 a.m. Aug. 23 on Van Emmon Road near Lotus Ridge Drive in Oswego Township, according to the sheriff’s office. The man was transported to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Domestic battery report

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a domestic battery at 12:30 p.m. Aug. 23 in the zero to 99 block of Long Beach Road in Boulder Hill. The sheriff’s office reported the incident remains under investigation.

Attempted theft by threat reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of an attempted theft by threat at 7:39 p.m. Aug. 23 in the 100 block of Tealwood Road in Boulder Hill. The sheriff’s office said its investigation is continuing.

Domestic battery reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a domestic battery at 9:29 a.m. Aug. 22 in the 100 block of Boulder Hill Pass in Boulder Hill. The sheriff’s office said the investigation into the incident is continuing.

Theft reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a theft report at 2:36 p.m. Aug. 22 in the 7000 block of Fairway Drive in NaAuSay Township.

Minor injuries in three-vehicle crash

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a three-vehicle crash at 4:18 p.m. Aug. 22 on Route 30 at Bertram Road in Bristol Township. The sheriff’s office said a juvenile driver rear-ended another vehicle, causing a crash involving three vehicles. One of the motorists reported minor injuries but declined medical assistance at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

Theft report

Sheriff’s deputies took a theft report at 7:03 p.m. Aug. 22 in the zero to 99 block of Wyndham Drive in Boulder Hill. The sheriff’s office said the investigation into the theft is ongoing.

Sexual assault reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of criminal sexual assault at 7:03 p.m. Aug. 22. The incident occurred in Oswego Township, deputies were told.

Burglary, vehicle theft reported

Sheriff’s deputies responded at 6:35 p.m. Aug. 21 to the 1000 block of Route 30 in Oswego Township on a report of a residential burglary and the theft of a motor vehicle. The sheriff’s office said its investigation is continuing.

Boulder Hill man facing charges

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Michael D. Spencer, 37, of the 300 block of Boulder Hill Pass, Oswego Township at 7:47 p.m. Aug. 19 in the 300 block of Boulder Hill Pass on a charge of violation of an order of protection. The sheriff’s office said Spencer also was found to be wanted on a Kane County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of violation of an order of protection.

Hit-and-run crash investigated

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred at 9:56 p.m. Aug. 19 at County Line and Wheeler roads in NaAuSay Township. The sheriff’s office said the investigation is continuing.

Domestic battery reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a domestic battery at 12:04 a.m. Aug. 20 in the zero to 99 block of Long Beach Road in Boulder Hill. The sheriff’s office said its investigation into the incident is continuing.

Harassment reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of harassment by electronic communication at 2:48 p.m. Aug. 21 in the 300 block of County Road in Oswego Township.

Domestic battery reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a domestic battery at 4:51 p.m. Aug. 21 in the 4300 block of Tuma Road in Bristol Township. The sheriff’s office said the investigation is continuing.

Domestic battery reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a domestic battery at 12:27 a.m. Aug. 22 in the 100 block of Tealwood Road in Boulder Hill. The sheriff’s office said an investigation is underway.

Fraud report taken

Sheriff’s deputies took a fraud report at 9:53 a.m. Aug. 18 in the 100 block of Timber Creek Drive in Kendall Township.

DUI arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Daniel Steven DiGuido, 55, of the 500 block of West Washington Street, Yorkville, at 10:12 p.m. Aug. 18 after stopping the vehicle he was driving for improper lane use on West High Point Road near Fox Road in Fox Township. The sheriff’s office said Di Guido was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and was transported to the Kendall County Jail in Yorkville pending court proceedings.

Burglary reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a burglary at 6:30 a.m. Aug. 17 in the 6000 block of Ridge Road in NaAuSay Township. The sheriff’s office said it is investigating.