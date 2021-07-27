Kendall County municipalities eligible to receive more than $12.2M in COVID-19 relief funds, but need to apply

Kendall County communities now are eligible for more than $12.2 million in COVID-19 relief funds if they apply for the funding through the state before the end of September, according to Illinois state officials.

Gov. JB Pritzker’s office announced Thursday, July 22, that more than 1,250 small cities, towns and villages across the state that have not received aid from the federal American Rescue Plan Act may apply for their share of more than $742 million in federal funds.

“The money can be used to cover expenses incurred while responding to the COVID-19 pandemic,” governor’s officials wrote in a news release. “The first payments are expected to be made in August.”

Of the eligible Kendall County communities, Oswego would receive the most funds, $4,928,249, according to state documents. Yorkville is set to receive the second most, $2,802,217, followed by Montgomery at $2,669,672 and Plano at $1,585,798.

Newark could get $139,750 in the funds through the state, according to state documents. Millbrook could receive $44,589, Lisbon could receive $41,870 and Plattville could receive $34,801.

According to the governor’s office release, the state established a website portal at https://www2.illinois.gov/dceo/CURENEU/Pages/default.aspx. Authorized community representatives can access the portal to certify and request their allotment within minutes.

Municipalities completing the portal submission, including all of the documentation required by the U.S. Treasury, can expect to receive half their funding in about 30 days, with the remaining half about a year later.

The deadline for municipalities to apply for funding is Sept. 30, according to the release.