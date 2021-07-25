April 27, 2023
Aurora resident injured, charged with DUI in Oswego Township crash

By Kendall County Now staff report
police lights

Selina Reyna, 27, of the 200 block of Ashland Avenue, Aurora, was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 1:15 a.m. July 25 in the 7000 block of Route 71 in Oswego Township, according to the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office.

In a news statement, the sheriff’s office said Reyna was transported to Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening.

The sheriff’s office said Reyna was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and released on a personal recognizance bond pending court proceedings.