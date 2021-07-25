Aurora resident injured, charged with DUI in Oswego Township crash

Selina Reyna, 27, of the 200 block of Ashland Avenue, Aurora, was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 1:15 a.m. July 25 in the 7000 block of Route 71 in Oswego Township, according to the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office.

In a news statement, the sheriff’s office said Reyna was transported to Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening.

The sheriff’s office said Reyna was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and released on a personal recognizance bond pending court proceedings.