Marine Corps veteran, Oswego area native named Oswego Legion Post Commander

U.S. Marine Corps veteran and Oswego-area native Kris Kearns is the new commander of Oswego American Legion Post 675.

Kearns began duties as commander of the post, at 19 W. Washington St. in the village’s downtown, July 15.

After graduating from Oswego High School in 1989, Kearns enlisted in the Marine Corps, serving from 1989 to 1993. Kearns was among the Marines deployed as part of Operation Desert Shield/Storm.

Kearns married his wife, Traci, in 1997 and the couple, have two children, Nick and Emily. They reside in Oswego.

The Oswego American Legion is open to the public. Follow the Legion on Facebook @OswegoAmericanLegion.