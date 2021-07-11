Northwestern Medicine Valley West Hospital Auxiliary awards health care scholarships

Six Fox Valley-area students recently received Northwestern Medicine Valley West Hospital Auxiliary health care scholarships.

Local students receiving scholarships included Sandwich residents Nellie Beck, a nursing student at Waubonsee Community College, and Madeleine Card, who is in the nursing program at Bradley University.

Also receiving scholarships were Callalily Britt and Allyson Waszak of Somonauk, Lauren Zaeske of Sheridan and Emma Roth of Leland.

This year’s scholarship committee included Auxiliary board members Cathy Orseske, Linda Neises and Melva Sebby.

Auxiliary scholarships are available to students who live in communities served by Valley West Hospital, including Sandwich, Plano, Earlville, Somonauk, Leland, Yorkville, Bristol, Sheridan, Serena, Newark, Millington, Millbrook, Big Rock, Hinckley and Waterman. The Auxiliary congratulates this year’s recipients and wishes them the best of luck in their chosen health care field.