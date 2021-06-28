Kendall County officials face challenges in securing new housing for campground’s long-time residents

The former campground known as Hide-A-Way Lakes is under new ownership. But relocating its residents has been a challenge.
For decades the campground along the banks of the Fox River just east of Yorkville has been infamous in Kendall County. It was a hotbed of crime, JELL-O wrestling contests, ordinance violations and headaches for county officials and law enforcement. People also lived there, and continue to, in violation of the site’s zoning permit.
Local officials and neighbors for years tried unsuccessfully to get the campground closed. In December, former owner Tom Tanner sold Hide-A-Way Lakes for $2.59 million, according to county records.
The new owner, Lance Beatch, is a senior vice president at Equity LifeStyle Properties, according to his LinkedIn page. Beatch has rebranded the campground as Fox Bluff Resort, marketing it as a vacation getaway and RV park. In anticipation of a new owner, county officials amended the local campground ordinance last November to require a log be kept of all visitors and that a map of the property be provided to 911 emergency dispatchers.
Beatch did not respond to multiple requests for comment for this story.
Since December, Beatch has been transforming the grounds. Facebook photos show a fountain, basketball court, new playground equipment and newly built front office.
Yet beneath the camp site’s beautification, people still live there, county health department and sheriff’s office officials have confirmed. Though the exact number is unknown, health department officials say they’ve been in touch with 35 residents.
Efforts are underway to relocate the campground’s residents. Working alongside Beatch, the health department has 12 former residents lodged in local hotels.
“Some of them still refuse to leave,” said Melissa Creamer, assistant director for the health department’s community action unit. “My job isn’t to help the owner evict anyone. My job is to provide resources for the people out there if they call me.”
One of those residents housed by the health department has come forward to tell her story.
The 62-year-old resident, who wished to remain anonymous and will be called Jennifer in this story, detailed in an interview mistreatment and what she says was an intentional effort by the new owner to drive her from the property.
Jennifer said that despite rent payments she made, Beatch disconnected her heat and water during the coldest days of this past January. When the pipes burst in her trailer, water froze all over the floor and management refused to move her to a new trailer.
“I was freezing to death,” Jennifer said.
Facing hypothermia and spates of depression, Jennifer said she survived on junk food and went weeks without a shower.
“You can’t eat anything,” she recounted. “Your microwave didn’t work. You don’t have any electricity. ... The new guy did this. The old owner would have never done that, ever.”
A 10-year resident at Hide-A-Way Lakes, Jennifer reached out to the health department seeking assistance after her trailer froze over.
“She was alone, isolated, in probably one of the worst trailers out there,” said Carrie Werner, an administrative assistant for the health department’s community action unit.
Werner helped place Jennifer in an Aurora hotel for three months as they searched for permanent housing.
“Carrie saved me,” Jennifer said. “She said, ‘When I take you out of there you’re not going back there ... ' If it wasn’t for her I probably would have perished. I probably would have died in the next days.”
With a housing voucher through the DuPage and Kendall Housing Authority, Jennifer eventually moved from the hotel to an apartment in Oswego.
“This place is huge,” Jennifer said, now a long way from a frozen trailer at the campground. “I had nothing. ... I didn’t even have towels. I didn’t have money to do that because I was always buying water and food just to eat.”
Despite Jennifer’s success story, transitioning Hide-A-Way Lakes residents to permanent housing remains a challenge for the health department. During the pandemic, health officials sheltered homeless in hotels and to date have housed 92 homeless people and found permanent housing for 18 families. Yet the local housing market is by far their biggest hurdle in that effort.
Affordable, single-bedroom apartments in Kendall County are hard to come by, with a median cost of $1,058, according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development. In addition, housing authority vouchers require one person per bedroom.
“They all have to find one bedroom in Kendall, which is very hard, it’s nearly impossible to find that” Creamer said. “I could get these individuals out of hotels a lot quicker if there was more inventory but there just isn’t.”
As for the people still living at the campground, Kendall County’s Senior Planner Matt Asselmeier said residents would be a violation of the ground’s special-use permit. To date, Beatch, the new owner, has not submitted an application to change his permit, Asselmeier said. The county’s top planning official declined to comment on any county inspections of the campground.