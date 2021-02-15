League of Women Voters to host Oswego School Board candidate forum

League of Women Voters Aurora Area has announced its forum schedule and Voter Guide access for the April 6 Consolidated Elections.

Local forums include the Oswego School District 308 Board of Education planned for March 10 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

A total of seven candidates are running for four open seats on the school board. The candidates are: Eulalia Valdez, LaTonya Simelton, Jennifer Johnson, Donna Marino, Eugene L. Gatewood, Katie Heiden and Keisha Earl.

All forums will be conducted remotely via Zoom platform and streamed live to the LWVAA Facebook page and posted to the website lwvauroraarea.org shortly thereafter.

Voter guides are also posted on the LWVAA website lwvauroraarea.org with candidate answers and positions to pertinent questions and local issues for selected local races.

Voter Guides include: Aurora Township (multiple races), Fox Valley Park District Board, Fox Metro Water Reclamation District Board, Aurora Public Library District Board, Waubonsee Community College Board, Oswego Village Board, Oswego Township Board.

Candidates for any of the above races who have not yet received invitations to participate should contact the LWVAA at the website to update contact information.

The League of Women Voters, founded in 1920, envisions a democracy where every individual has the desire, the right, the knowledge, and the confidence to participate. The League believes in the power of citizens to create a more perfect democracy and has been conducting forums and publishing voters guides as part of its mission of voter education for decades.

The LWV is a nonpartisan group, neither supporting nor opposing candidates or political parties at any level of government, but always working on vital issues of concern to members and the public. Anyone, female or male, aged 16 or older is invited to join LWVAA on the website at lwvauroraarea.org .