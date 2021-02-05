Yorkville School Board member to seek reelection as a write-in candidate

Yorkville School Board member Jason Senffner is seeking reelection though in an unorthodox way, urging residents on Facebook to write in his name for the April 6 consolidated general election.

Senffner initially chose not to seek reelection, passing on the Dec. 21 deadline for filing petitions to be on the ballot. Yet no one else filed to claim the open seat, prompting Senffner to unofficially join the race via social media.

“I was kind of hoping that some other people in the community would step up and take over and transition into that role,” Senffner said in an interview. “Once I found out no one did, I did some retrospect and thought a little bit about it. It didn’t seem like it was something new to me. I’m going back to something I’m familiar with.”

Senffner formally filed his write-in candidacy Wednesday, Feb. 3, meeting the deadline for write-in candidates at least 61 days before April’s election.

“If I am lucky enough to garner your vote, it will have to be as a write-in candidate,” Senffner wrote in a Facebook post Feb. 3. “Just print the name ‘Jason Senffner’ and it will count as an official vote.”

With Senffner returning to the race, Dr. Garrett Katula will be the only District 115 board member with a term ending this year not to seek reelection.

Board Vice President Dr. Robert Brenart and board member Dr. Shawn Schumacher will appear on the ballot this April from the Bristol Township portion of the district, challenged by Jorge Ayala, a Yorkville resident and secretary of the district’s bilingual parent advisory council.

Senffner, the only candidate from the portion of the district located outside Bristol Township, said he thinks the board has a shortage of new candidates because people might find the office overwhelming.

“They think school board and they think it could be a cutthroat-type thing,” Senffner said. “It really isn’t like that in Yorkville. It’s just up to an individual person and what feels right to them at the time.

*An earlier version of this article incorrectly reported that Ayala will run unchallenged for a seat held currently by Katula who is not seeking re-election. We regret the error.