Kendall County area churches distribute 68,000 pounds of food at weekend food drive

A pair of local churches lent a hand to struggling families last Saturday, Jan. 30 with free food drive-thrus that donated 68,000 pounds of goods to the community.

Crosspointe Church, at 8 W. Rickard Drive in Oswego, and Emmanuel Church, at 701 Lions Road in Sandwich, together organized free food drive-thrus at their locations this past week, assisting approximately 300 families between the two locations, Kendall County Administrative Assistant Valarie McClain announced in a press release.

The Illinois State Baptist Association Disaster Relief provided the roughly 34 tons of food for the dueling events, the press release said. Wayne and Bev Laechelt, Crosspointe Church parishioners and board members for the state Southern Baptist Convention Disaster Relief program, helped coordinate last Saturday’s effort.

The Leachelts hope to organize another free food drive-thru come springtime.