Yorkville Police approve pact with NAACP, earn use of force certification

The Yorkville Police Department has adopted a first-of-its kind list of shared principles with the NAACP intended to boost community policing.

Yorkville Police Chief Jim Jensen unveiled the list of principles alongside Crystal Lake Police Chief Jim Black, head of the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police, at a Yorkville City Council meeting Tuesday night, Jan. 26. With Yorkville, 258 law enforcement agencies in Illinois have signed onto the agreement with the civil rights organization, making it the only pact of its kind in the country, Black said.

“When you look at the concept of the ten shared principles, if you removed the Illinois chiefs logo and the NAACP logo from the top of this, it talks about treating everyone with dignity and respect, rejecting discrimination, building and rebuilding trust within our communities,” Black remarked Tuesday night. “These words in and of itself are basically the tenants behind our oath of office as police officers.”

The Illinois chiefs association first adopted the shared principles with the NAACP in 2018, Black said.

Chief Jensen said the department will order two more posters featuring the principles with plans to hang them around the office.

“It’s important that the men and women of our organization see this on a constant basis,” Jensen said. “When they’re at roll call they need to see this document. They need to be reminded of the document,” he said.

Later at city council, Jensen announced the department had completed its federal use of force certification. The certification makes the department eligible for federal grants under an executive order on policing signed by former President Donald Trump.

“This certification means that Yorkville Police Department’s use of force policies are abiding local, state and fed laws,” Jensen said. “In addition, our policies and procedures adhere to the strictest standards regarding prohibition on use of chokeholds, incorporation of de-escalation strategies, duties to intervene to prevent excessive force from being used, and providing immediate and appropriate medical care after force is used.”