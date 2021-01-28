Teachers union official voices concerns over Oswego School District’s Phase 2 reopening plan

Oswego Education Association Co-President Elizabeth Palatine addressed the Oswego School District 308 Board of Education at its Jan. 25 meeting, voicing concerns about the district’s Phase 2 reopening plans and continued her call for communication between the district and the teachers union amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

The district will enter the second phase of hybrid learning in February, where students will be in the classroom for longer periods of time, and elementary students will no longer be grouped in A/B schedules.

“There is a strong desire for our world, and specifically our schools, to return to something close to normal. Desperately wanting that day to get here soon is expected,” Palatine said, adding, “What we do while we all wait for that day to actually arrive is the subject of intense debate.”

During the district’s remote learning for all program, Palatine told the board that teachers “have been focused and determined to do what is needed for our students.”

“That effort and dedication is what has made our schools thrive,” she continued. “As students return to the classroom, teachers maintain the same focus, but are now being asked to teach in two different ways and two different formats.”

Palatine raised concerns with the district’s Phase 2 plan, which was presented to parents Jan. 27.

“The Phase 2 school day as presented to the teachers does not incorporate the time necessary to execute this task,” Palatine said. “Teachers need the time to collaborate, modify individual learning plans, create in-person and remote lessons, as well as maintain the day-to-day expectations of the classroom.

“These essential tasks are needed for students to receive the high-quality education they deserve, and in order to provide this, teachers need the time, opportunity and resources.”

The safety of students, teachers and staff is “of great concern,” Palatine said, highlighting concerns about a predicted lack of social distancing, especially in elementary schools.

“Many, but not all elementary classrooms are projected to have enrollments, if A and B sections are combined, near what we see in a world without a raging pandemic,” Palatine said. “In addition, some will have students that will push into classrooms, along with teaching assistants to help throughout the day.”

The district’s Phase 2 plan states that social distancing in elementary school classrooms “will be practiced as much as possible – 6 feet may not always be possible.”

“Social distancing will be severely limited in many classrooms with the close proximity between students and staff,” Palatine continued.

“Maintaining standards to the safest guidelines put forth by [the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] and [the Illinois Department of Public Health] should be paramount, including implementing actions to slow the spread of the virus inside the school and recognizing that COVID-19 spreads mainly among people who are in close contact for a prolonged period.”

Palatine encouraged the board and administrators to focus on those priorities when planning for Phase 2 “especially with the possibility of a more contagious strain becoming dominant in the United States.”

“Now is not the time to cut corners on implementing the safest plan possible,” she said.

The district’s second phase of hybrid learning will begin Feb. 16 and end March 26.